UA black student group wants an end to criminalization

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds marched around the UA campus Friday night in a call for the decriminalization of black lives.

The event was sponsored by the Coalition of Black Students and Allies (COBA).

FACEBOOK LIVE: Decriminalization of Black Lives rally

It began with UA minority students speaking at the campus’ Old Main building. The students shared experiences of what their lives are like at the university.

The group then marched around the perimeter of the school before staging a sit-in at the entrance of the UA Police Department.

Marchers shouted familiar slogans such as “No Justice, no peace, no racist police.”

COBA is a new group on campus that spawned earlier this summer after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

This is the second event they’ve held on campus. The first was the Celebration of Black Lives on June 6. That rally was held in conjunction with the Tucson chapter of Black Lives Matter.

COBA in June sent a list of 21 demands to the desk of UA President Dr. Robert C. Robbins calling for better racial equity at the school.

The group met with Robbins and his administrative team in August.

UA’s president said he would be willing to look at the possibility of shifting money out of UAPD’s budget and re-allocating those dollars across the university’s 12 cultural centers.

A second meeting to further those discussions is expected to take place during the UA’s Fall term.

