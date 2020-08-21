Pride of Arizona will be ready when games return

TUCSON (KVOA) - UA’s sports teams aren’t the only groups sidelined by the Pac-12's shuttering of athletics this fall.

The Pride of Arizona (POA), the school's Marching Band, will have nowhere to play when classes start on Monday.

Bear Down Fridays will be silent this Fall on University Avenue.

Bear Down Field was empty this week. It’s normally bustling with energy at the program’s annual Fall Band Camp.

But band camp went virtual due to COVID19.

Pride of Arizona students in horn sections will wear special masks to reduce aerosol spread (Photo courtesy: Chad Shoopman)

POA director Chad Shoopman says the outfit will be much different the next time it hits the field at Arizona Stadium.

The Pride of Arizona, normally a 250-member ensemble, will be divided up into three mini bands made up of around 70-80 members

The “Mini Prides” dubbed Red, Blue and Silver will alternate playing football games at Arizona Stadium.

Wind instrument sections will wear special masks and use bell covers designed to limit aerosol spread.

The majority of the band’s members have returned to Tucson for remote learning.

Students will practice virtually. Those practice sessions will be graded using a new performance-based app.

Shoopman reports no band members tested positive on re-entry.

