Sidewinders preparing for 2nd JC football season in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Hohokam Junior College Athletic Association is holding out hope it can start its 2nd season on October 17.

The junior college football conference was born out of the death of traditional JC football in Arizona after the 2018 season.

The Maricopa Community College District’s decision to pull the plug on the sport at its four schools created a domino effect that ended JC football across the state of Arizona.

Pima College in Tucson was not spared.

The HJCAC is a five-team non-profit league. Athletes have to pay $2,000 to suit up for their shot at continuing their football dreams.

The Gila River Hawks, out of Gilbert, AZ won the league’s initial conference title in 2019.

Former Pima Aztecs assistant coach Christian Vitale has taken over the reigns of the Sonoran Sidewinders, Tucson’s entry into the HJCAC.

The Sidewinders (5-5, 3-5) finished in third place last season.

The Sonoran Sidewinders hope to play a second junior college football season in 2020

2019 Hohokam JC Athletic Conference Standings

(8-1) Gila River Hawks (8-0)

(6-3) Maricopa Mustangs (6-2)

(5-5) Sonoran Sidewinders (3-5)

(3-5) Papago Pumas (3-5)

(0-8) Salt River Scorpions (0-8)

Vitale says he has 15 players returning from the 2019 squad and hopes to have a program of about 85 athletes.

The league designates recruiting areas for each program. The Sidewinders region includes Tucson and areas to the south of the city.

Most of those players will attend school at Pima College although the school has no affiliation with the program.

The $2,000 fee players must pay goes to the cost of practice fields, game day fields, buses for road trips, meals after games, referees, trainers and equipment.

Sonoran practices at Jesse Owens Park and plays home games at Tucson High’s Gridley Stadium.

The Sidewinders will hold a tryout at Jesse Owens Park on Saturday, August 22. Registration begins at 4:30 and the workout will run from 5-7 p.m.

