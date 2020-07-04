Governor Doug Ducey releases July 4th statement

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement in honor of Independence Day as Arizona combats wildfires and is a hot spot for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Two hundred and forty-four years ago, our forefathers proclaimed a new nation, one founded on the unalienable rights of ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness’ and the radical notion that all ‘men are created equal.’

“Through many trials, our nation has been tested, but never broken; challenged, but never defeated. Through it all, the American spirit has persevered; it has endured; and it has always triumphed.

“Today, that same spirit is alive and well — in our doctors, nurses and emergency responders, law enforcement personnel, our soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and coast guard, essential workers like our teachers, grocery store workers, public works personnel and the countless Americans using their voices and talents to keep us moving ever-toward a more perfect union.

“I encourage all Arizonans, as they safely celebrate our independence this weekend, to remember all those serving on the frontlines—whether it’s patrolling our streets, caring for those sick, or defending our nation abroad—and continue to make safe and responsible choices.

“Happy Fourth of July, Arizona!”

Governor Ducey has banned fireworks and racing during this holiday weekend.