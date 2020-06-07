BLM Tucson says white allies must stand against racism

TUCSON - A crowd of about 3,000 people crowded the UA Mall on Saturday for the Celebration of Black Lives.

The event was put on by the Tucson chapter of Black Lives Matter and it was the first official event they have sponsored since the civil unrest surrounding the death of George Floyd erupted across the United States.

The three-hour long program featured song, dance and a blunt statement about what it’s going to take to fix what is being called a broken system of police justice against black people in America.

The day got off to a tenuous start after 50 police officers showed up in what event organizer Najima Rainey called “full cop regalia”.

UA agreed to remove the police presence.

A woman sits on the grass of the UA Mall on Saturday and listens to speakers during a Black Lives Matter Tucson event

The crowd went silent for eight minutes and 46 seconds during the program in memory of Floyd who died at the hands of a Minneapolis policeman on Memorial Day.

BLM-Tucson message is that:

“state violence is perpetuated in the name of maintaining white supremacy, and we can’t be free of it until more white/white passing people actually step up to do the work of dismantling their own complicity and participation in our oppression.” Black Lives Matter Tucson

Many from the crowd marched through the streets of the University neighborhood at the conclusion of the event.

The march remained peaceful although protesters did gather on the edge of the freeway wall on Frontage Road near the I-10 Congress St exit. The crowd of about a hundred marchers were denied entry into the downtown area by Tucson Police.

The group remained on the near west side of Tucson after the state-mandated 8 p.m. curfew, but police allowed for them to peacefully march back to the UA campus where they ultimately dispersed.

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.