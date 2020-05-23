Tucson churches will continue gradual reopening

TUCSON- Churches are gradually reopening here in the state of Arizona. President Donald Trump wants to see all churches opened by this weekend.

He said on Friday he deems churches and houses of worship as “essential" and is calling on governors to allow them to reopen immediately despite the threat of the coronavirus.

He was adamant during a press conference at the White House that if governors don't abide by his request, he will "override" them, though it's unclear what authority he has to do so.

Bishop Edward Weisenburger addressed the Diocese of Tucson re-opening this week in a message on Facebook.

It appears some Catholic churches in Tucson will begin conducting in-person services as soon as Friday, May 29.

Weisenburger says there will be no touching, communion will be offered in hand and there will be no singing.

The clergy staff at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Tucson holds an online service for parishioners (Photo courtesy: St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church)

Several local churches re-opened their doors last weekend.

The Tucson Church of Christ holds services at Mansfeld Middle School but with the school still closed that congregation is not able to return to group worshipping.

Pastor Rob Skinner tells News 4 Tucson he will continue to conduct weekly services online but that his pastoral staff will begin to provide religious instruction for congregates in small group settings.

