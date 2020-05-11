Cruz verbally attacks ref after UFC 249 loss

TUCSON - Is this the end for Tucson MMA sensation Dominick Cruz?

He didn’t say yes and he didn’t say no after his controversial loss Saturday night to UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 249 down in Jacksonville, Florida.

Cejudo announced his retirement after the 2nd round TKO and when asked about if the champions exit might mean that Cruz would continue his long career, The Flowing Wells High School grad intimated he might have liked do what Cejudo did. Retire after a victory.

Cruz was not a happy camper after the fight was stopped in the 2nd round by referee Keith Peterson.

He called the ending a premature stoppage and then took personal shots at Peterson in a post-fight interview on ESPN+.

Dominick Cruz (r) was not happy with referee Keith Peterson's decision to stop his bantamweight title bout with champion Henry Cejudo (Photo courtesy: ESPN+)

“I wish there was a way to keep these refs a little more responsible at times,” said Cruz. “The guy smelled like alcohol and cigarettes so who knows what he was doing.”

The loss was the second in a row for Cruz (22-3) who had not fought since December 2016 and was appearing inside the Octagon for just the fifth time since October 2011.

Injuries have marred his career but he’s kept coming back.

If Cejudo holds true to his retirement and the title is vacant, we will see if one more title belt is in the works for Cruz, one of UFC’s most accomplished champions.

Main event: Safford's Gaethje wins decision over Ferguson

Justin Gaethje won two state wrestling championships at Safford High School (Photo courtesy: ESPN+)

In the main-event at UFC 249, two-time Safford High School state wrestling champion Justin Gaethje stunned heavily favored Tony Ferguson (26-4) to win the interim lightweight title.

The victory likely means Gaethje (22-2) earns the right to fight lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov was unable to fight this weekend because of travel restrictions.

Gaethje was on three (2005, 2006, 2007) of the Bulldogs eight state champion wrestling teams.

He was a finalist in all four of his prep seasons, winning titles at 152 pounds in 2006 and 160 pounds as a senior in 2007.

Justin Gaethje Post-fight Press Conference

