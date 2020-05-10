It’s a new world for barber shops and salons

TUCSON – Barber shops and beauty salons are back open in Southern Arizona and with no shortage of their customers.

But how they operate in the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic is different.

The Saturdays of every one of Havven Beauty Salons's 21 stations being booked with a client are over.

The big question now, is this the new normal?

Social distancing means less clients can be in the building at all times and that means the bottom line ultimately will suffer.

Tammy Holman opened Havven in September 2019. She’s been in the business for 32 years.

“My passion is to grow hairstylists,” Holman said.

A hand sanitizer station greets clients when they arrive at Havven Beauty Salon in Oro Valley

She has three employees and eight girls who lease spots at her shop on North Oracle in Oro Valley.

Holman says only one of her hairstylists was able to receive unemployment during the one month the salon was forced to close due to COVID-19.

She did received $4,000 from the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan grant and has also applied for aid in the Paycheck Protection Program.

If this is the new normal and shops can never go back to filling their chairs like before, that's likely going to mean that eventually the price of getting your hair done will go up in order to cover the shortfall.

