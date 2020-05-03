KIIM-FM’s Black in positive-test quarantine

TUCSON – The husband of KIIM-FM morning show personality Shannon Black has tested positive for COVID-19.

Adam Pearson found out on Thursday that he has contracted to the coronavirus.

Black tested immediately and was informed she is currently negative.

The two are in quarantine at their Tucson home.

Black has been a fixture on the airwaves here in Southern Arizona for the last 28 years.

Shannon Black's husband Adam Pearson (left) has contracted the coronoavirus. Black's initial test on Thursday came back negative (Photo courtesy: Shannon Black)

She is currently one-third of the country music station’s popular morning show, Max, Shannon and Porkchop.

Pearson believes he was exposed to the virus through his work in construction.

Black intends to keep her fans informed via Facebook as she and her husband work through whatever the virus brings.

Neither is currently experiencing any symptoms of the illness that has been confirmed in almost 1.2 million people across the United States.

