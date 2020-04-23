UA president doesn’t forsee football in the Fall

TUCSON - UA President Dr. Robert C. Robbins said in a radio interview on Wednesday he feels it’s going to be very difficult to start the Fall college football schedule as it currently exist.

Gary Brightwell (23) celebrates a touchdown for Arizona in the Wildcats 20-17 victory over UCLA in 2019 (Photos courtesy: John Batbie)

Robbins made his comment on the Bill Buckmaster Show on KVOI-AM 1030 in Tucson.

He said in-person classes would return to the campus for the Fall semester but the likelyhood of football being played before the beginning of the 2021 calendar year was remote.

Robbins talks about college football beginning around the 16:30 mark of the interview.

AUDIO: UA President Robert C. Robbins talks about the start of classes in the Fall and the fate of college football.

The NCAA is currently exploring the possibility of playing the upcoming NCAA football and basketball seasons simultaneously beginning in January of 2021.

