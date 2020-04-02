Pima’s Holthaus named Region’s top coach

Todd Holthaus celebrates winning the Division II Region I championship on the road at Mesa (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics)

Tucson – Pima Women’s Basketball head coach Todd Holthaus has been named NJCAA Region I West District Coach of the Year for the sixth time (2009, 2010, 2011, 2016, 2019).

Holthaus led the Aztecs (25-7) to a sixth NJCAA Region I, Division II championship this past season.

Holthaus has a record of 292-136 in his 13 years at Pima. He has accumulated 459 wins overall in his coaching career.

This was the ninth time in Holthaus’ 13 seasons with the program that they have earned 20 or more wins in a season.

Copyright 2020 Pima Athletics. All rights reserved.