WOMEN: Cats begin highly anticipated post-season run

LAS VEGAS - No. 4 seed Arizona will play No. 12 seed Cal in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

The Golden Bears advanced on Thursday with a 71-67 upset of No. 5 seed Arizona State at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

California (12-18) went just 3-15 in conference play during the regular season but has won consecutive games over the No. 13 Wildcats and No. 24 Sun Devils

Arizona earned a first-round bye at the Pac-12 Tournament for the first time since the conference move to 12 teams.

Aari McDonald was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year this and was named All-Pac-12. She was also named a Naismith Trophy Player of the Year semifinalist on Tuesday.

Aari McDonald is the fifth-leading scorer (20 ppg) among Division I players from a Power 5 conference (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Joe Scarpone)

Cate Reese was named All-Pac-12 and Sam Thomas was named Pac-12 All-Defense and Honorable Mention All-Pac-12.

Adia Barnes was named a Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year semifinalist this week but to many people's surprise did not win the Pac-12 Coach of the Year award.

The Wildcats are 29-6 in their last 35 games, the best stretch in school history.

Tipoff of today's game is 12:30 p.m. Tucson time. It will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Arizona Athletics contributed to this story.