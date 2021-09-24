Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – David Yetman Trail

TUCSON - This week we’re Hittin’ the Trails in the Tucson Mountains because it’s easy to get to and this trail is only a 20 minute drive from Downtown Tucson!

Its most popular hike is the six and a half mile David Yetman Trail. The paved trailhead can be found just off Gates Pass road and it’s open from dawn to dusk.

We’re starting our journey at the West Trailhead where you'll find an open path and not a whole lot of elevation gain. It can take as little as three hours to complete.

The trail was named after University of Arizona Alumni, David Yetman, who was an advocate for protecting the environment and public lands.

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails!

For directions and a trail map, click here. Happy hiking!