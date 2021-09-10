Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Soldier Trail

TUCSON - If you are looking for a challenging hike this weekend, I’ve got you covered! Today we’re Hittin’ the Trails on Mount Lemmon at the Soldier Trail.

The trail follows an old road from the Catalina Highway and it’s roughly 5 miles out and back. It is rated as difficult with an elevation gain of about 1,900 feet.

Along the way, you’ll see beautiful desert flora and views of Tucson before the trails drops into Soldier Canyon.

If you hike that far, this trail makes it worth your while with a waterfall and with the rain we’ve seen, it will be flowing! Dogs and horses are also allowed!

Remember to stay hydrated before, during, and after your hike.

A map and directions to Soldier Trail can be found here. Happy hiking!