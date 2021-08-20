Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Ventana Canyon Trail

TUCSON - Today we are Hittin’ the Trails 4 You in the Foothills, highlighting the Ventana Canyon Trail!

This is one of the most beautiful hikes! However, it's a hidden gem because it starts in the employees' parking lot of the Loews Ventana Canyon resort!

It can be strenuous...but that all depends on how far you want to hike. The trail climbs as far up as 43-hundred feet...to a place known as "the window", offering unique views of Tucson...but it is a difficult trek.

It takes about two hours from the trailhead with two and a half miles one way. While short in distance...there's a net elevation gain of 12-hundred feet but it's more than worth it!

Most hikers end up at Maiden Pools where you'll see plenty of frogs, wildflowers and birds!

Invest a half day if you're Hittin' the Trails at this oasis in the desert and note that dogs are NOT allowed. Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails. Happy Hiking!

Click here for a map of the Ventana Canyon Trail and directions.