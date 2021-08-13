Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Old Baldy Trail

TUCSON - It has been a while since we've gone Hittin' the trails in Madera Canyon at the Old Baldy Trail!

Over 5-thousand feet in elevation, temperatures are a good 15 degrees cooler than Tucson but the Old Baldy Trail is one of the most difficult routes to the summit of Mount Wrightson.

It is the steepest but it's also the shortest and there's tons of shade. In comparison, the Super Trail will take little longer because it’s not as steep but there won’t be as much shade.

The trail is about 10 miles round trip and you'll see plenty of birds and the recent super bloom of wildflowers on the way up! That is a rare phenomenon when seeds lay dormant and then blossom roughly at the same time! Some creeks and streams might be flowing too thanks to the recent rainfall.

The views at the top are worth it but be sure to bring plenty of water, snacks and good hiking shoes.

Another piece of advice, always check the forecast before hittin' the trails! Several hikers have been rescued over the last few weeks because of heavy rain and flowing washes.

Directions and a trail map can be found right here. Happy hiking!