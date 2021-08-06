Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Green Mountain Trail

TUCSON - Today we're Hittin' the Trails in the Catalinas and this one will definitely make you sweat.

The grueling Green Mountain Trail is roughly 8 miles out and back and is rated as difficult. It's best to hike this trail between March and October because snowfall can make this trail dangerous. It has two starting points; one at San Pedro Vista and the other at the General Hitchcock Campground.

This trail just reopened after being shut down after the Bighorn Fire. Much of the trail goes through the fire scar so you'll see some charred trees on the second half of the trail but there is also lots of new growth thanks to the recent rainfall.

It's a rugged hike, containing several switchbacks that can be narrow at times with a 2,500-foot elevation gain. Users also made note that it is easy to lose your way so pay attention to markers. Doing the entire hike will take roughly 4-5 hours.

Click here for directions and a trail map of the Green Mountain Trail.