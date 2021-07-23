Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Dutch John Trail

TUCSON - Looking for a short, scenic hike that also packs a punch? Check out the Dutch John Trail.

Located in Madera Canyon, this trail is less than 2 miles in length, but don't let that fool you. This hike gains almost 1,000 feet in that short amount of time!

This hike features beautiful views and is great for bird watching, as well. An added bonus is that dogs are allowed on this trail; just make sure they are kept on a leash.

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during, and after you hit the trails and pay attention to the forecast! Heavy rain and storms are likely this weekend.

A trail map and directions can be found right here. Happy hiking!