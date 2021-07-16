Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Desperado Loop

Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Desperado LoopNew
TUCSON – Desperado Loop is located in the Sweetwater Preserve in the eastern foothills of the Tucson Mountains where there are over 15 miles of trails! When you arrive, the parking lot is quite large so you should be able to find a spot. At the trail head, turn left and you’re on the Desperado Loop! This 4 mile loop the perfect trail for beginners and it is rated as easy. The views are gorgeous, which is a big plus! There’s not a whole lot of elevation gain and the trails are clearly marked. During the week, you won’t run into too many bikers or hikers but on the weekend, you might want to get there early! Not only are dogs allowed but you can bike, run and go horseback riding too. Remember to drink plenty of water before, during, and after you hit the trails! For directions and a trail map click here.