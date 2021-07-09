Hittin’ the Trails – Meadow Loop Trail

TUCSON - Let's go Hittin' the Trails atop Mt. Lemmon's Meadow Loop Trail

Touting temps 30 degrees cooler than Tucson, the Meadow Loop Trail is a great beginner’s hike!

Terrific views, wildlife and wildflowers can be found along the trail and it starts at the Mount Lemmon Trailhead clocking in at a distance of a mile and a half. Hikers should finish this off in one to two hours depending on how long you take in the scenery.

Directions and a trail map for the meadow loop trail can be found here.