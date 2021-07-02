Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Bog Springs Trail

TUCSON - Today we’re Hittin the Trails 4 You at Madera Canyon’s Bog Springs Trail!

It's a beautiful hike with tons of trees and mountain views! You never know what kind of animal you might see and the canyon is known to be filled with birds.

It starts off on a wide, rocky trail, which used to be an old road. This particular trail seems to be moderate as there's some climbing and it’s fairly rocky.

After climbing and switch backing for about 1.3 miles, you'll reach Bog Springs. It’s at an elevation of 59-hundred feet, so temperatures will be colder! Be sure to dress warm!

You will find Kent Springs a little over a mile after Bog Springs if you make a loop out the trail. Kent Spring is at 6900 feet elevation so there is a little more lush vegetation and a trickling stream flowing into the canyon below.

From the trail head to Kent Spring it’s a 16-hundred foot elevation gain and a 5 mile round trip hike.

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails!

For more details on this trail click here! Happy Hiking!