Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Parker Canyon Lakeshore Trail

SIERRA VISTA - Looking for an oasis in the desert this weekend? Hittin' the trails has a great hike for you where water is the big draw.

Parker Canyon Lake is home to the Lakeshore Trail located in the Canelo Hills west of the Huachuca Mountains! The trail doesn't have a big climb in elevation so it’s an easier hike that's perfect for beginners!

The lake not only draws in hikers...but boasts plenty of wildlife. At any point along the trail you'll see several ducks enjoying the calm waters.

It's a five mile round trip hike and the best part is that there is no fee to hike the Lakeshore Trail. Just make sure to park at the marina. You won't be disappointed!

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails!

For a map and directions to the trail click here.