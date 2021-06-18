Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Carr Peak Trail

COCHISE COUNTY - The Carr Peak Trail offers some of the best views in the Huachucas and while it’s easy to access, it’s not the easiest hike.

You can get to the Carr Peak Trail from both the Reef Townsite Campground and the Ramsey Vista Campground. With a 2,000-feet elevation gain from the trailhead to the summit, this trail is rated as moderate.

To get to the top of Carr Peak, which stands at over 9,000 feet, follow Carr Peak Spur. This will be a short journey but it’s also very steep! Once you make it to the top, you’ll have a beautiful view of Miller Canyon and Miller Peak.

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails!

For directions and a trail map click here. Happy hiking!