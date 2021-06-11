Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Box Camp Trail

TUCSON - If you plan on Hittin' the Trails this weekend, be sure to do it early! This weekend will be the hottest of the year so far with an Excessive Heat Warning going into effect on Sunday.

This week we're heading to the Box Camp Trail, which can be challenging at times but it's worth the views!

It's recommended to hike this trail from the top down during the summer and if that's what you choose, the trail starts out with beautiful Ponderosa Pine Trees and ends with stunning Saguaros! This trail is 7.2 miles and it's rated at difficult.

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during, and after you hit the trails.

A trail map and directions can be found right here. Happy hiking!