Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Sabino Lake Loop

TUCSON - If you're looking for a hike that is easy and easy on the eyes then look no further than Sabino Canyon!

This week, we are Hittin' the Trails at the Sabino Lake Loop Trail, which is roughly three miles long and paved for almost half of the loop. This trail is beautiful with plenty of desert flora and great for bird watching too!

It's rated as easy with an elevation gain of only 144 feet and there's plenty of shade around the lake if you need to take break or want to enjoy the scenery. Keep in mind that there is an $8 dollar parking fee!

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails.

