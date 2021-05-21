Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – San Pedro Trail

COCHISE COUNTY - Today, we are Hittin' the Trails in the heart of Cochise County at the San Pedro Trail!

This trail sits along the base of the San Pedro river. Experienced hikers can go the full 30 mile distance along this trail, but this spot is great for all skill levels.

This trail is well maintained, accessible year-round and it is often frequented by wildlife. Hikers say the trail offers a number of activity options like bird watching, horseback riding and biking.

Dogs are allowed, but keep in mind, they must be kept on a leash.

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails!

A trail map and directions can be found here. Happy hiking!