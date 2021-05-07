Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Starr Pass Trail

TUCSON - It's a place popular for mountain bikers but caters to the hiking crowd too! The Starr Pass Trailhead sits in the Tucson Mountains next to the Starr Pass Resort.

Easy to get to and easy to get to other trails in the Tucson Mountains as it links up to the David Yetman and Rock Wren Trails to name a few.

While the trail winds around several cacti you won't feel winded. The Starr Pass Trail is very manageable. It’s easy enough to bring the kids and a good enough workout for someone looking for a quick hike.

Take in sweeping vistas and our famous desert flora without having to switchback or boulder.

As always, remember to drink plenty of water before, during, and after your hike.

A map and directions to the Starr Pass Trail can be found right here. Happy hiking!