Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Tumamoc Hill

TUCSON - If you're looking for a tough work out this weekend, I have the perfect spot for you!

Tumamoc Hill is a short drive from Downtown Tucson and it offers beautiful views at the top, but you have to work for it. This trail is paved so hiking boots are not necessary but it can be very steep at times with several switchbacks.

It's around 3 miles out and back with an elevation gain of 738 feet, which will definitely make you sweat, but the trip back is all downhill so that is rewarding!

You'll want to hit this trail early because it's going to be a warm weekend. It is open from 4 am to 10 pm and dogs are not allowed. Also, be sure to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails.

For directions and a trail map click here. Happy hiking!