Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Pima Canyon Trail

TUCSON – This week, we’re heading up to the Northwest side of Tucson to the Pima Canyon Trail!

This trail not only offers beautiful views of Pusch Ridge but of Tucson as well! It's rated as moderate to difficult and is roughly 10 miles out and back. You'll work up a sweat thanks to the 3,400 foot elevation gain.

During your climb you'll see plenty of cacti ranging from Saguaros to Prickly Pears! Also, it’s an excellent place for bird watching where you’ll find a wide variety of resident and migratory species. You may also see javelina, jackrabbits, and even the desert bighorn sheep! Keep in mind that dogs are not allowed on this trail.

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails!

A trail map and directions can be found here. Happy Hiking!