Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Hidden Canyon Bowen Loop

STARR PASS - The Hidden Canyon Bowen Loop Trail is located behind the JW Marriot Starr Pass Resort. It's a two mile loop that takes you through part of Saguaro National Park in the Tucson Mountains.

You'll see thousands of tall Saguaros and the view at the top is gorgeous with mountains stretching for miles. This trail is rated as moderate with an elevation gain of 367 feet. It's a bit rocky at times so be sure to wear good hiking shoes and take your time.

Not only will it be a warm weekend but parking is limited so you'll want to hit this trail earlier in the morning! Also, dogs are not allowed given the terrain and wildlife so please do not bring your pups with you!

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during, and after you hit the trails.

For directions and a trail map click here. Happy hiking!