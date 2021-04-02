Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Cam-Boh Trail

TUCSON - If you are looking for a desert hike this weekend we have the perfect one for you! Today we're Hittin’ the Trails at the Cam-Boh Trail.

Located in saguaro national park near picture rocks, the Cam-Boh Trail is roughly 5 miles out and back trail and is a fairly flat and easy hike. The elevation gain is only 229 feet.

You'll find spectacular views of Panther Peak and the Catalinas along the way with a nice picnic area and Ramada at the end of the trail.

It's going to be warm this weekend with highs in the low 90s each afternoon! Be sure to drink plenty of water before, during, and after you hit the trails.

A map and directions can be found right here. Happy hiking!