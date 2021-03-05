Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Cochise Trail

COCHISE COUNTY - If you’re looking for a challenging trail this weekend, head over to the Cochise Trail near Dragoon, Arizona!

This trail is roughly 8.5 miles out and back. It’s rated as difficult and it’s also rocky so be sure to wear good hiking shoes for ankle support.

There’s also a lot of history associated with this spot. A Chiricahua Apache Leader named Cochise used this area of the Dragoon Mountains as a refuge for himself and his people. It became known as the Cochise Stronghold!

The trail extends between the Cochise Stronghold Campground on the east and into West Stronghold Canyon on the west side of the Dragoon Mountains. Dogs and horses are allowed on this trail!

Drink plenty of water before, during, and after. Fire danger also remains very high so please be safe and respectful as you hit the trails.

For directions and a trail map click here. Happy hiking!