Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Wild Burro Loop

It’s a desert jungle of saguaro, prickly pear and palo verde. We’re hittin’ the trails today at the Wild Burro Trail.

Located in the Tortolita Mountains, the Wild Burro Trail is well maintained and has several signs along the way. The trailhead leads users northeast into Wild Burro Canyon, allowing access to a variety of other trails.

The trail is a fairly easy hike, but it will get more difficult as you choose other trails along the way. These trails climb to as high as 4300 feet.

Dogs are also allowed on these trails. Just make sure to keep your dog on a leash.

A trail map and directions can be found here.