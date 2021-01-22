Hittin’ the Trails – Saguaro Vista Trail

TUCSON - Saguaro Vista Trail is the perfect trail for beginners looking to take in beautiful desert scenery and get a nice work out at the same time!

This trail is located in Sweetwater Preserve in the eastern foothills of the Tucson Mountains where there are over 15 miles of trails!

This one in particular is roughly 2 miles long with not a lot of elevation gain and it can be completed in less than 45 minutes. There were a lot of bikers on the trail that you have to move out of the way for so be sure you are paying attention! Mountain bikes are welcome and you can go horseback riding and run along this trail too.

Saguaro Vista Trail allows dogs but they must be kept on a leash and cleaned up after!

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during, and after you hit the trails! For directions and a trail map click here.