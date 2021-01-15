Hittin’ the Trails – Explorer Trail

TUCSON - For this week’s Hittin’ the Trails, I’m taking you back into the Tucson Mountains to the Explorer Loop Trail.

You can access it via Ajo Highway if you follow the directions on our website carefully! Parking is limited and parts of the trail are not clearly marked so I used Google Maps on my phone as a guide part of the way. The loop is roughly 2 miles and is rated as moderate to difficult.

If you head to the left, the trail starts off pretty flat but that doesn’t last. There’s a few spots towards the end of the loop that will not only make you sweat as you climb but are rocky so be sure to wear good hiking boots.

I recommend side stepping your way down some of those hills towards the end because you can easily slip if you’re not careful. Some visitors even recommend you head to the right at the beginning of the trail because it's better to climb the hills than to slip down.

This hike can be done in about 45 minutes but keep in mind that there is no shade! This trail is perfect for this time of year but in the summertime, it would be best in the morning.

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during, and after you hit the trails!

A trail map and directions can be found here. Happy Hiking