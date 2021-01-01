Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Tortolita Mountains

TUCSON - Dove Mountain is home to some of the world's best hiking trails! The Tortolita Mountains are a treasure trove for those looking to go Hittin' the Trails.

Beginner hikers can easily navigate the Wild Burro Trail or Tortolita Preserve with flat, rambling treks.

Those looking for a challenge can tackle a tougher hike. Trails like Wild Mustang and Alamo Spring have a decent amount of elevation gain. Signs on the trails are color coded based on difficulty.

If you'd like to check out what the town of Marana has to offer including suggested hikes click here for a trail map!

Happy Hiking!