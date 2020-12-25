Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Garwood Dam

TUCSON - Saguaro National Park East is home to an intricate web of hiking trails! Some take you up the mountain and others keep you in the desert.

We're staying in the desert and Hittin' the Trails to Garwood Dam.

The trek to Garwood Dam starts at the Douglas Spring Trailhead leading you to the Garwood and Carillo trails.

Photo Credit: Bryan Pierson

About two miles later, the dam is yours! It was built in the late 1940's by Nelson Garwood to provide water to his ranch home.

All in all plan on investing about 2-3 hours for this trek!

For directions and a trail map to Garwood Dam click here! Happy hiking!