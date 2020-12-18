Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Agua Caliente Trail

For today's Hittin’ the Trails we're heading to an area nestled between the Catalinas and the Rincons

The Agua Caliente Trail is 8.5 miles out and back, which features beautiful views!

It’s also a great work out! Expect a steady, but manageable climb up. This hike is rated moderate to difficult in skill level.

An added bonus? This is a favorite among canines, because it’s a dog friendly spot too. Just keep in mind dogs must be kept on a leash.

A trail map and directions can be found here.