Skip to Content

Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Agua Caliente Trail

Updated
Last updated today at 4:17 am
4:00 am Hittin' the Trails 4 You

For today's Hittin’ the Trails we're heading to an area nestled between the Catalinas and the Rincons

The Agua Caliente Trail is 8.5 miles out and back, which features beautiful views!

It’s also a great work out! Expect a steady, but manageable climb up. This hike is rated moderate to difficult in skill level.

An added bonus? This is a favorite among canines, because it’s a dog friendly spot too. Just keep in mind dogs must be kept on a leash.

A trail map and directions can be found here.

Author Profile Photo

Shea Sorenson

Shea Sorenson is the morning meteorologist at News 4 Tucson. Tune in for your forecast from 5 AM to 7 AM and at 12 PM Monday through Friday.

More Stories

Skip to content