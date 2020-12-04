Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Pima Canyon Trail

TUCSON – This week, we’re heading up to the Northwest side of Tucson to the Pima Canyon Trail!

Unfortunately, you can only hike this trail for roughly 2 miles because of damage from the Bighorn Fire. After that point, you will have to turn around but those 2 miles are a good work out!

This trail not only offers beautiful views of Pusche Ridge but of Tucson as well!

During your climb you'll see plenty of cacti ranging from Saguaros to Prickly Pears! Also, it’s an excellent place for bird watching where you’ll find a wide variety of resident and migratory species. You may also see javelina, jackrabbits, and even the desert bighorn sheep! Keep in mind that dogs are not allowed on this trail.

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails!

A trail map and directions can be found here. Happy Hiking!