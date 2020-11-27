Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – San Pedro Trail

Today, we are Hittin' the Trails in the heart of Cochise County at the San Pedro Trail!

This trail sits along the base of the San Pedro river. Experienced hikers can go the full 30 mile distance along this trail, but this spot is great for all skill levels.

This trail is well maintained, and it is often frequented by wildlife. This time of year you will also see the beautiful fall foliage! Hikers say the trail offers a number of activity options and is accessible year-round.

Dogs are allowed, but keep in mind, they must be kept on a leash.

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails!

A trail map and directions can be found here. Happy hiking!