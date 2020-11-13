Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Chiricahua Mountains

The Chiricahua Mountains in Cochise County offer an abundance of trails and beautiful views. This week we’re highlighting a few of them.

Avid hiker and News 4 Tucson viewer, Tim Michel, says this journey starts at Mormon Canyon. It features a 2500 foot climb in just about 2 miles. You’ll reach a junction at this point where you can hop onto the Crest Link Trail. This one runs for about a half mile and will hook you up with the Crest Trail.

Tim says that after roughly a mile you’ll finally reach the Chiricahua Peak Trail, which can take you to the summit with an elevation of 9,759 feet. Stop there for lunch and enjoy the views.

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails.

Special thanks to Tim and his pup Archie for sharing their journey with us.

A trail map and directions can be found right here. Happy hiking!