Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Box Camp Trail

MOUNT LEMMON – This weekend would be a wonderful opportunity to hit the trails up on Mount Lemmon!

One trail in particular is rated as moderate and can be challenge at times but it’s worth the views! You can access the Box Camp Trail either at Sabino Canyon or up on Mount Lemmon! Keep in mind that this trail is only partially reopened after the bighorn fire so there will be some restrictions.

The first thing you’ll notice are flat rocky areas that serve as a front row seat to the stunning views! Another prominent view are the beautiful trees and fall foliage! You might also see some deer wondering around too!

Remember to drink plenty of water before during and after you hit the trails.

A trail map and directions can be found right here. Happy hiking!