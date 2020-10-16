Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – King Canyon Trail

TUCSON - If you want to take a hike to history, check out the King Canyon Trail!

This trail is located at Saguaro National Park West in the Tucson Mountains.

First, you’ll have an immediate split at the trailhead to take you on your adventure. Then, about a mile in, you’ll reach the first picnic area. To the left of the picnic area is a wash containing petroglyphs dating back to 900 A.D!

This hike also features great views, along with beautiful wildflowers and cacti. This is a 7 mile out-and-back trail, and is rated moderate in difficulty.

Remember to always drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails! Happy hiking!

A full map and directions are available here.