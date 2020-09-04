Hittin’ the Trails 4 You – Hamburg Trail

Happy Friday! It’s time to go Hittin’ the Trails in Ramsey Canyon at the Hamburg Trail.

Running alongside the Hamburg trail is Ramsey Creek creating a hot spot for bird watchers!

The trail starts off fairly wide but that changes after the Bledsoe Loop. Once you pass the end of the Bledsoe Loop, the Hamburg trail gets pretty steep, making for a good, moderate hike. Some of the switchbacks are pretty rocky, treacherous and steep.

Along the way, there are several benches. If you're a beginner, use them to your advantage. While you're catching your breath, you may even see some deer!

The Hamburg trail is about a thousand foot hike and depending on how many stops you make to take pictures, it can take about an hour and a half.

Details on how to access this trail can be found here. Happy hiking!