Hittin the Trails 4 You – Tips for hiking in the heat

TUCSON - This weekend could be record-breaking so a lot of you are probably looking for ways to beat the heat, like hiking to higher elevations. With that in mind, here are some reminders on how to hit the trails safely during the hot, summer months.

First, make sure you are drinking plenty of water. Don’t just drink water during your hike, but drink a lot of water the night before. Pre-hydration can make a huge difference in preventing issues the following day.

Also, abide by the “half bottle rule”. When you are hiking and half your water supply is gone. That is your sign that it’s time to turn around.

Also, know your limits. It’s a good idea to hike at familiar spots or at spots you are physically comfortable with.

Let friends or family know ahead of time where you plan on hiking. It’s smart to bring a cell phone with you if you can in case the unexpected happens.

Finally, let’s not forget about our furry friends. Bring water for your pets, and if it’s too hot for you, it’s definitely too hot for your pet.