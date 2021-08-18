Three more school districts require masks this school year

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three more schools districts have updated their face-covering policies in light of the rising COVID-19 cases in Arizona, following Catalina Foothills, Amphi, Flowing Wells and Tucson Unified School Districts.

On Monday, Catalina Foothill School District announced that it will implement a new policy that requires students, staff, teachers and visitors to mask up while being indoors on all CFSD campuses, regardless of vaccination status.

Shortly after this announcement, Amphitheater Unified School District's leaders made an identical policy change, "requiring staff and students, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks while indoors on school district property and on district buses."

Both policy requirements became effective Tuesday.

Flowing Wells School District announced Tuesday that it will also be implementing a mask requirement this upcoming school year. Flowing Wells School District leaders created a policy change, requiring all students K-12, staff and visitors to wear a mask indoors beginning Wednesday at all "district sites and on district transportation."

Now, Nogales, Sierra Vista and Douglas Unified School Districts also made some changes to their mask policies.

On Tuesday, Nogales Unified School District announced that effective immediately, all students, teachers, staff and visitors are required to wear masks on all district properties until further notice.

The decision came after surveying teachers, staff and families. A great majority were in favor of a mask mandate. In addition, a judgment from Maricopa County Superior Court stating, "Arizona schools are free to require students and staff to wear masks on campus," added to the district's decision.

Sierra Vista Unified School District also announced their reinstatement of the mask mandate this school year. The mandate will go into effect Thursday for all students, staff and visitors on district property and buses regardless of vaccination status.

According to the district, the mandate will be in place until Sept. 28. That's when the state law banning masks mandated in schools goes into effect.

On Wednesday, Douglas Unified School District held a meeting to discuss a possible mandate of its own. New information released revealed that the district will implement a mask mandate this year. The decision comes after a 4-1 vote.

Arizona Department of Health Services reported Wednesday that 50.4 percent of Pima County residents are vaccinated. The state also reported 262 new cases in the county that day, bringing its overall total to 123,836. The county's death toll also rose to 2,472 after reported two new related deaths.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or azhealth.gov/findvaccine, or call 1-844-542-8201.

To learn more about the vaccination sites, visit azdhs.gov.