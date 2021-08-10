Parents in Catalina Foothills School District react over mask mandate decision for K-12 schools

TUCSON (KVOA) - Reactions were mixed from parents during the Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board meeting, regarding the Pima County Board of Supervisors decision over county-wide COVID-19 protocols.

Parents in the Catalina Foothills School District said they're extremely upset over the county's decision to not mandate a mask policy in K-12 schools.

"Now that we don't have the mask mandate, it really puts us in an awkward position because we want to send our kids to school, but we also want to make sure they are not at risk of getting ill," said Lisa Robinson.

Meanwhile, some parents are making sure their children are staying safe while in school.

"Half of the sixth graders are not wearing masks and not many of them would be eligible to be vaccinated, so we have my son wearing N-95's," said Necoe Otto-Parkinson.

But other parents voiced differing opinions regarding the mask mandate during Tuesday's Governing Board meeting.

"They need to see their teacher's faces. Inherently we know there is something very wrong with walking around with masks on our faces. We know that's not right. I don't care how we try to defend it and what fear tactics we use," said one parent at the meeting.

"We hope the board will make the right decision and stand up, but it's hard when the board of supervisors has not done that," said Otto-Parkinson.

No decision was made during the governing board meeting regarding the mask mandate but parents were given ample time to share their comments and concerns.