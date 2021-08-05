TUSD school welcomes all students in-person for first time since opening in 2020

TUCSON (KVOA) — Thursday was the start of in-person classes for southern Arizona's largest school district, Tucson Unified.

For some students, that meant meeting their teachers and classmates for the first time.

Good morning! It’s the first day of school for @tucsonunified! We’re live from Innovation Tech HS where some students will be stepping on campus for the first time EVER. Join us on @KVOA in about 5 minutes📚✏️ pic.twitter.com/Tr4rTYpxk7 — Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) August 5, 2021

TUSD and Pima County Joint Technical Education District (JTED) teamed up to open Innovation Tech High School last year, which has a heavy hands-on, career-ready focus.

ITHS Principal Patricia Hurley told News 4 Tucson she was excited to finally have everyone in class.

"It goes back to the energy of students in the hallways," said Hurley, "seeing students connect with each other in-person, seeing them connect with the adults on campus, but ultimately seeing their academic growth come back."

Hurley said the school has gone from 186 students last year to 292 this year, with both freshman and sophomore classes at capacity.