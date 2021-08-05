Parents urging Catalina Foothills School District to enforce mask mandate

TUCSON (KVOA) - A group of concerned parents gathered at the Catalina Foothills School District headquarters to voice their concern regarding a mask mandate as their children head into the new school year.

"I’m here to make sure our children are masked. This is not about personal preference, this is about life and death," said Charmaine Lewis.

Parents tell News 4 Tucson that the district is currently making mask-wearing optional, but many parents have children who aren’t vaccinated.

"I have a ten-year-old and he is not vaccinated so he will start school on Monday, so I want the mask mandate. It will keep the teachers safe," said Ling Yeoh.

But Maggie Michel whose grandchildren attend the Catalina Foothills School District said she opposes the idea of a mask mandate.

"If you feel like your kid should wear a mask then, by all means, optional…optional but not mandated. This is absolutely over the top and ridiculous," said Michel.

District officials tell News 4 Tucson they are currently seeking legal advice regarding mask mandates.