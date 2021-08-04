TUSD holds live forum regarding major school bus driver shortages

TUCSON (KVOA) - During a live forum, Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo announced a major school bus driver shortage.

"TUSD has a need for 217 routes to be able to serve 8,006 students at minimum, that's going to take at least 230 drivers," said Trujillo.

The district said it is struggling to find qualified bus drivers and is currently short 70 drivers.

"We realize that the last-minute nature of this notice has exacerbated and made the situation worse," said Trujillo.

During the forum, the district discussed a Hub solution.

"We could create designated Hubs around the district. We could still give every single student a ride to their school but with an inconvenience to the parent of having to drive the student to the new location," said Trujillo.

The district is aware families might not be comfortable with the Hub option, so they're helping to alleviate the situation by offering reimbursements to families. Schools will open up earlier and stay open later and absences will be excused during this challenging time.

Some parents said these remedies are going to impact families struggling to get by the most.

"This is going to most severely impact low-income parents and guardians. It's going to impact people who don't have reliable independent transportation like a car," Laura Farrell-Wortman said.

Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said the goal is to move away from the Hub transportation model and get back to the normal bus routes, once the district can get positions staffed.